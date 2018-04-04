English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
CWG 2018: Squash Ace Dipika Pallikal Looks to Hit Cricket for Six
Indian sporting celebrity Dipika Pallikal is hoping to put cricket in the shade back home by successfully defending her Commonwealth Games squash title -- even if it upsets her cricketer husband.
File image of Dipika Pallikal. (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Indian sporting celebrity Dipika Pallikal is hoping to put cricket in the shade back home by successfully defending her Commonwealth Games squash title -- even if it upsets her cricketer husband.
The 26-year-old star, who is married to Indian cricket star Dinesh Karthik, made history in Glasgow four years ago when she won doubles gold with partner Joshna Chinappa -- India's first medal in the sport.
Her wedding in 2015 was splashed across national media and made Pallikal a household name, although she made headlines by declaring she hated cricket.
"I said that because I feel that every other sport is getting overshadowed by cricket," said Pallikal after arriving in Gold Coast to defend her title.
"It's kind of hard to try and concentrate on my career, as well as my husband's. We're all athletes and all have to be treated equally."
The hope of squash overshadowing her husband's sport is likely to be a forlorn one in cricket-mad India.
But Pallikal, whose jet-setting lifestyle is followed by 255,000 users on Instagram, insists she doesn't follow cricket.
"There's a lot more media, a lot more attention that comes with cricket and I now get it because I'm married to (a cricketer)," she said.
"For both of us, we're just trying to enjoy what we're doing right now. But to be honest I never watch him play."
Pallikal will receive a first-round bye in the Commonwealth Games singles competition before opening her campaign against Charlotte Knaggs of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.
In the doubles, she and Chinappa are seeded third and grouped alongside Wales, Pakistan and Malta as they chase back-to-back titles.
Pallikal will also compete in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal.
Also Watch
The 26-year-old star, who is married to Indian cricket star Dinesh Karthik, made history in Glasgow four years ago when she won doubles gold with partner Joshna Chinappa -- India's first medal in the sport.
Her wedding in 2015 was splashed across national media and made Pallikal a household name, although she made headlines by declaring she hated cricket.
"I said that because I feel that every other sport is getting overshadowed by cricket," said Pallikal after arriving in Gold Coast to defend her title.
"It's kind of hard to try and concentrate on my career, as well as my husband's. We're all athletes and all have to be treated equally."
The hope of squash overshadowing her husband's sport is likely to be a forlorn one in cricket-mad India.
But Pallikal, whose jet-setting lifestyle is followed by 255,000 users on Instagram, insists she doesn't follow cricket.
"There's a lot more media, a lot more attention that comes with cricket and I now get it because I'm married to (a cricketer)," she said.
"For both of us, we're just trying to enjoy what we're doing right now. But to be honest I never watch him play."
Pallikal will receive a first-round bye in the Commonwealth Games singles competition before opening her campaign against Charlotte Knaggs of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.
In the doubles, she and Chinappa are seeded third and grouped alongside Wales, Pakistan and Malta as they chase back-to-back titles.
Pallikal will also compete in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- 'Salman Khan as Professional as Christian Bale and Tom Hardy'
- Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics