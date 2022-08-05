CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Taiwan#IndvsWI#RBI
Home » News » Sports » CWG 2022: Anshu Malik Gets Silver in Women's Wrestling Freestyle 57Kg
1-MIN READ

CWG 2022: Anshu Malik Gets Silver in Women's Wrestling Freestyle 57Kg

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 22:00 IST

Birmingham

CWG 2022: Anshu Malik (Twitter)

CWG 2022: Anshu Malik (Twitter)

Anshu Malik clinched silver in the women’s wrestling freestyle 57Kg at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik got silver in the women’s freestyle 57Kg at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday. She lost to defending champion Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 7-3 in the summit clash and celebrated by breaking out into a song.

The 21-year-old, who is celebrating her birthday, defeated Irene Symeonidis of Australia 10-0 via technical superiority rather easily in the quarter-final stage. In the semi-final, she defeated Nethmi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka 10-0 via technical superiority and that too in just over a minute.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

Earlier on Friday, wrestling competitions at the Victoria Park Arena in Coventry were halted because of safety concerns. The Organising Committee of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has paused the wrestling competitions for some time to carry out some safety and security drills, an official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Anshu Malik, who comes from a line of wrestlers, had picked up a silver medal at the Oslo World Championships in the year 2021.

Daughter of international wrestler Dharamvir Malik, Anshu is a three-time medal winner at Cadet Wrestling Championships, in the 60 kg category gold in 2017 with bronze in 2016 and 2018.

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 05, 2022, 21:53 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 22:00 IST