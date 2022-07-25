CWG 2022 Badminton: All Eyes on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen as Indian Shuttlers Target Another Productive Campaign

The Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast (Australia) was testimony to the powerhouse India has become in badminton. The squad returned with a rich haul of six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze which also ensured a top spot in the event’s medals ranking. And when they begin their campaign for the CWG 2022 in Birmingham, India shuttlers will not just be the favourites but expected to improve upon their previous show considering the emergence of new talent and the continual improvement of seasoned performers.

Full Coverage: CWG 2022, Birmingham

The absence of legendary Saina Nehwal – winner of five CWG medals and the defending champion in women’s singles event – did come as a major setback. However, two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu is more than capable of spearheading India’s campaign.

ALSO READ: Champion at 19, Ponnappa Ready for Another Splash at CWG

Overall, Indians have collected 25 medals from CWG with seven of them gold. Here’s a look at India’s top medals contenders at the quadrennial event.

The Medals Contenders

PV Sindhu (women’s singles & team)

Sindhu has come a long way from the 2014 CWG in Glasgow where she finished with a bronze. Then, she was still an upcoming but highly rated shuttler. Fast forward to 2022, Sindhu is now a two-time Olympic medallist, has won multiple medals at the world championships including a gold and is a winner of several BWF titles. She came close to clinching a CWG gold four years back but finished runners-up to Saina. She recently won her first ever Super 500 title at Singapore Open and thus ended a string of defeats in quarters/semis this year.

The 27-year-old has a chance at winning two gold medals – singles and team event.

Kidambi Srikanth (men’s singles & team)

Srikanth came close to creating history at the world championships last year when he entered the final men’s singles final. The former world no 1 though clinched silver after losing to Loh Kean Yew. However, he has been going through a lean phase in 2022. He suffered early exits at Singapore Open, Badminton Asia Championships, All England, India Open and elsewhere. However, the 29-year-old won the Thomas Cup with Indian squad in May and made the German Open quarters and to the last-four stages of Swiss Open and Korea Open as well.

Also Read: Not Easy to Live Up to Expectations of Fans Every Time, Says Mirabai

At the 2018 CWG, Srikanth took silver medal in men’s singles while winning gold in mixed team. He would be definitely itching to change the colour in singles event in Birmigham.

Lakshya Sen (men’s singles & team)

The next big thing in Indian badminton, Lakshya continues to make the right noises. A shoulder injury did hamper is preparations for the CWG that saw him missing a couple of international events. However, the 20-year-old has been in rich form for some time now having won his maiden Super 500 title in January, finishing runners-up at the All England Championships and German Open and winning Thomas Cup. Sen won bronze medal at the 2021 world championships and is a former top-ranked junior shuttler.

Men’s Doubles

The team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took silver from Gold Coast in the men’s doubles event. The world no 8 pair will this time be targeting nothing less than a gold. And they are favourites as well considering the recent run of form that saw them winning the India Open in January and making it to the quarters of All England, the Korea Open and Badminton Asia Championships. Besides they also won against the pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the Thomas Cup final against Indonesia playing a viral role in the title win.

Mixed Team Competition

2018 CWG will also be remembered for India creating history by winning their first ever mixed team event gold. A strong India squad got the better of their Malaysian counterparts in the final with a dominating 3-1 win. Considering the wealth of talent, they have at their disposal this time around, expect India to defend their title.

They have an easy draw having been placed in the same group as Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The mixed team event starts from July 29. The badminton event will be held at the the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.

India’s Badminton Squad for CWG 2022

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty

Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponappa & Sumeeth Reddy

India’ s Badminton Schedule at CWG 2022: TBA

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here