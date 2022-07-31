CWG 2022, Badminton: India Beat Australia 4-1 in Final Group Match of Mixed Team Event

Already through to the quarterfinals, defending champions India continued their rampaging run as they beat Australia 4-1 in their final group A match of mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

India will now face South Africa in the quarterfinals on Sunday night.

After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat Australia to top the group on way to the quarterfinals.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth started the proceedings for India against Australia, beating Lin Xiang Ying 21-14, 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu then trounced Chen Wendy Hsuan-Yu 21-10, 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

In the first doubles clash of the tie, Sumeeth and Chirag defeated Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu 21-16, 21-19 to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Australia then pulled one back in the women’s doubles match with Indian pair of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand losing to Chen Hsuan-yu/Gronya Somerville 13-21, 19-21.

Indian then made it 4-1 with B Summeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa beating Ying Xiang Lin/Gronya Somerville 21-14, 21-11 in mixed doubles match.

India finished the Group A at the top spot winning all their three contests while Sri Lanka took the second place winning two and losing one.

