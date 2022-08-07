CWG 2022 Badminton: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty Enter Men's Doubles Final

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty produced a dominant show in Men’s Doubles semifinals against Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan to seal a place in the final. The star Indian duo were too good for the Malaysian pair to assure at least a silver for themselves in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Satwik and Chirag started the match on a dominant note and didn’t give any chance to the Malaysian shuttlers in the first game and claimed it 21-6. While Peng and Kian tried to fight back in the second game but it wasn’t enough as they lost it that too by 15-21.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Satwik and Chirag, ranked 7th in the world, prevailed 21-19 21-11 over Australia’s Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang.

On Sunday, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal while Laskhya Sen entered his maiden final at the Commonwealth Games.

Sindhu rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final.

In the following match on the show court, Sen, the world number 10, lost his way after a dominating start against 87-ranked Jia Heng Teh of Singapore.

Sen, however, recovered to complete a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win in the men’s singles semifinals.

