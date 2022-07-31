CWG 2022: Bindyarani Devi Wins Silver Medal in Women's 55kg Weightlifting; Creates CWG Record in Clean And Jerk

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won the silver medal for India in the Women’s 55kg weightlifting event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifters performed exceedingly well on Day 2 as Bindyarani was the fourth to clinch a medal for India in the sport. The 23-year-old lifted 86kg in the snatch event to finish third in the round. While she scripted CWG record with a 116kg lift in clean and jerk round. It was also her personal best.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

In the first attempt, she lifted 81kg in the snatch round and then followed it up with 84kg and then ended up lifting 86kg in the third round. While the record-breaking 116kg lift in clean and jerk on the final attempt helped her aggregate 202kg in total.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Adijat Adenike Olarinoye clinched the gold medal as she scripted the CWG record with a snatch of 92kg in her second attempt. She lifted 111kg in clean and jerk round. Her total aggregate was 203kg as she pipped the Indian weightlifter by just 1kg.

While England’s Fraer Morrow settled for the bronze medal as she lifted 4kg less than Bindyarani’s total. The 23-year-old had an impressive run in the snatch round where she lifted 89kg in the second attempt. In the clean and jerk round she managed to lift 109kg.

In 2021, Bindyarani won gold in clean and jerk at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships but the bronze in 2022 CWG is going to make her a household name in the country.

Follow: Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2 Events

Earlier, in the day, Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal for India in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. She had a dominating run with an aggregate of 201kg which was her personal best and the Commonwealth Games record at the same point.

In the men’s weightlifting, Sanket Sargar clinched silver medal in the 55 kg category by lifting a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk). While Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze medal after lifting 269kg in total. Gururaja lifted 151 kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, which helped him achieve glory in Birmingham. While in the snatch round he lifted 118kg on his second attempt.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here