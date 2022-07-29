CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#MonsoonSession#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » Sports » CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally
1-MIN READ

CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally

By: Sports Desk

News18 Sports

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 04:02 IST

Birmingham, England, UK

2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Indian team head into the event with the promise of a strong overall performance. The national contingent picked up 66 medals in the last edition of the CWG at Gold Coast, Australia

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games were off to a brilliant start with one of the most fabulous opening ceremonies in recent memory.

A swathe of celebrities with ties to the city enthralled the 30,000-strong crowd present at the Alexander Stadium. A cultural spectacle showcasing the glorified history of the host city swept the onlookers off their feet.

The 12-day sporting extravaganza that has participants from 71 nations will witness some top-quality displays of sporting brilliance.

The Indian team head into the event with the promise of a strong overall performance. The national contingent picked up 66 medals in the last edition of the CWG at Gold Coast, Australia.

The unit will take encouragement from the memories of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, held in New Delhi, where India bagged 101 medals.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1India0000
2Anguilla0000
3Antigua And Barbuda0000
4Australia0000
5Bahamas0000
6Bangladesh0000
7Barbados0000
8Belize0000
9Bermuda0000
10Botswana0000
11British Virgin Islands0000
12Brunei0000
13Cameroon0000
14Canada0000
15Cayman Islands0000
16Cook Islands0000
17Cyprus0000
18Dominica0000
19England0000
20Falkland Islands0000
21Fiji0000
22Ghana0000
23Gibraltar0000
24Grenada0000
25Guernsey0000
26Guyana0000
27Isle of Man0000
28Jamaica0000
29Jersey0000
30Kenya0000
31Kiribati0000
32Lesotho0000
33Malawi0000
34Malaysia0000
35Malta0000
36Mauritius0000
37Montserrat0000
38Mozambique0000
39Namibia0000
40Nauru0000
41New Zealand0000
42Nigeria0000
43Niue0000
44Norfolk Island0000
45Northern Ireland0000
46Pakistan0000
47Papua New Guinea0000
48Rwanda0000
49Saint Helena0000
50Saint Kitts and Nevis0000
51Saint Lucia0000
52Saint Vincent And The Grenadines0000
53Samoa0000
54Scotland0000
55Seychelles0000
56Sierra Leone0000
57Singapore0000
58Solomon Islands0000
59South Africa0000
60Sri Lanka0000
61Swaziland0000
62Tanzania0000
63The Gambia0000
64Tonga0000
65Trinidad And Tobago0000
66Turks And Caicos Islands0000
67Tuvalu0000
68Uganda0000
69Vanuatu0000
70Wales0000
71Zambia0000

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 29, 2022, 04:02 IST
last updated:July 29, 2022, 04:02 IST