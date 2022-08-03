CWG 2022: Boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin Advances to Semifinals, Medal Assured

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin entered the semifinals of the men’s 57kg event to assure a medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. On Wednesday, Hussamuddin got the better of Ndevelo Tryagain Morning of Namibia with a 4-1 win in the quarterfinals bout to enter the last four of the event and assured India’s second medal in the boxing event after Nitu Ganghas.

Hussamuddin started the bout on a shaky note but he managed to lead first round on a 3:2 split decision. The second round was also quite intense but the Indian boxer took the advantage at the end of it.

It was an intense bout where the judges chose the India pugilist winner over Ndevelo.

INTO THE SEMIS 🔥🔥 Solid performance by @Hussamboxer against T Ndevelo of (NAM) in the Men's 57kg bout Hussamuddin is winner by points 4-1 Way to Go Champ!! #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022



Earlier in the day, Ghanghas produced a dominant show in her women’s 48 kg quarterfinal bout against Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde and assured the first medal for India in boxing. The 21-year-old showed no mercy to her opponent Clyde as she eventually retired after the 2nd round to make things easy for the Indian boxer who won the bout by ABD (Abandon). Nitu’s ruthless show on Wednesday has made her an instant favourite to clinch the gold medal in the 48kg category now.

Three Indian boxers — Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Ashish Kumar — will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

