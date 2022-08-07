CWG 2022: Boxer Nitu Ganghas Clinches Gold in Women’s Minimumweight Category

Boxer Nitu Ganghas on Sunday made a terrific contribution to India’s medal tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham. She defeated England’s Demie-Jade Resztan in the women’s 48kg category finals to hand India its first gold medal in boxing in this edition.

Nitu upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.

But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut. The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw a sharp and accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

On Saturday, Nitu earlier prevailed over Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon as she notched an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category in the semi-finals after the two-time youth gold medallist was declared the winner in the quarter-finals by ABD when her Northern Ireland opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round.

Born in Bhiwani, Haryana, Nitu Nitu is one of the quickest boxers in her category. Dynamic and instrumental inside the ring, the Haryana pugilist won the gold in Golden Glove Boxing tournament held in Serbia. She also finished at the pole position in the World Youth Boxing Championship in 2017.

Her Nitu’s skills and techniques were quickly honed and she went on to represent the State and won her first Nationals in 2015. She showed her prowess on the big stage once more by winning the gold medal at the Youth World Championship in Hungary.

In 2022, she won the gold medal at Strandja Memorial tournament before finishing in the quarter-finals of World Championships.

Nitu’s father, who is a Chandigarh Vidhan Sabha employee, was her biggest support and inspiration and to support her daughter’s boxing coaching took a three-year leave from the government job without pay. He used to travel with her daughter every day to the Bhiwani Club. Ghanghas is a two-time former youth world champion as well as a former Gold medalist at the Asian Youth Championships.

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboria, Rohit Tokas and Mohd Hssamuddin had bronze medals to India’s medal tally after their lost their respective semi-finals bout.

