CWG 2022, Day 4: PM Narendra Modi Praises Shushila Devi, Vijay Kumar And Harjinder Kaur For Winning Medals in Birmingham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India’s medal winners from the fourth day of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The contingent added three medals to India’s tally taking the total to 9 which include three gold, three silver and as many bronze.

The day began with judoka Shushila Devi securing a silver medal in women’s 48kg class. The 27-year-old lost to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final in the golden score period via Waza-ari.

PM Modi praised Shushila’s skill and resilience.

“Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” he posted on Twitter.

Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/fZ5t49WjKV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Soon, Vijay Kumar won India’s second medal of judo when he won the bronze in men’s 67kg class. He defeated Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides via Ippon with a couple of Waza-ari.

PM Modi said Vijay’s success ‘augurs well’ for the future of sports in the country.

“Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come,” he wrote.

Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/NkY2HkvKwR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Late on Monday, Harijinder Kaur won India’s seventh medal in weightlifting at the ongoing edition. She lifted a total of 212kg to win bronze and thus took India’s tally to 9.

PM Modi noted the outstanding contribution Indian weightlifters have put in so far in CWG 2022. “Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours,” he said.

Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/0dPzgkWT3y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, India lawn bowls team defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women’s fours event to make it to their first ever final of the event. They will battle with South Africa today in gold medal match.

