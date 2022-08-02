CWG 2022, Day 4 Wrap: Shushila Wins Silver, Vijay Clinches Bronze in Judo; Weightlifter Harjinder Settles For Bronze

India won three medals on Day 4 as Judo stars were at the top of their game in Commonwealth Games 2022. Shushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category losing to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final. She performed exceedingly well throughout the day with victories over Harriet Bonface of Malawi via ippon and Mauritius’ Priscilla Morand. However, she was not up to the mark in the gold medal bout and settled for a silver medal

Another Judo star Vijay Kumar Yadav added India’s second medal in the sport claiming bronze in the men 60 kg category with a win over Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides via Ippon with a couple of Waza-ari to pin down his opponent.

Meanwhile, India’s impressive show in weightlifting continued on Monday as Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg event. Nigeria’s Joy Ogbonne Eze failed in all three attempts for clean and jerk round as Harjinder finished third on the tally. She lifted a combined weight of 212kg. Meanwhile, Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229kg and Canada’s Alexis Ashworth settled for silver with a combined lift of 214kg.

It was not a perfect start for Harjinder as she ailed at her first attempt of 90 kg but came roaring back with her next two attempts – 90kg and 93kg. In the Clean and Jerk, she started with a big lift of 115kg and made it look like a regulation one. With pressure on, Kaur’s upped her next lift to 116 kg to clear another attempt and then extended her lead for the third spot with a final lift of 119kg.

The Indian men’s hockey team twice squandered a 3-goal advantage to be held 4-4 by hosts England in a Pool B match. India took a solid 4-1 lead in the match with Mandeep Singh (13′, 22′) scoring a brace and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (3′) and Harmanpreet Singh (46′) contributing a goal each. But with Nicholas Bandurak (47′, 53′) scoring a brace, and Liam Ansell (42′) and Phillip Roper (50′) scored a goal each, England managed to hold on and earned a point from the match played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre here and maintained their top position in Pool B table.

The Indian paddlers performed exceedingly well against Nigeria in the men’s team semifinal tie. It was a dominant show from India as they crush Nigeria 3-0 to set up summit clash against Singapore. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening doubles tie against Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun Bode in straight games to set the tone for the tie.

It was the 40-year-old Sharath Kamal who won the crucial second singles match against Quadri to provide a big advantage to India. The final scoreline read 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-13 in favour of the Indian. India’s highest ranked player Sathiyan then battled past Omotayo 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 to complete a fine victory.

Meanwhile, the shuttlers also continued their dominant run in 2022 CWG as they blanked Singapore 3-0 to enter the mixed team final. The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0. Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew to help India set up a summit clash against Malaysia.

India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women’s fours event.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men’s flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals on Monday. Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.

In the Men’s Para-Swimming 50-meter freestyle, Suyash Narayan Jadhav finished 5th in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle S7. While Niranjan Mukundan ended up at 7th spot in the same event.

Srihari Nataraj finished 5th in Men’s 50m Backstroke Final with a timing of 25.23 seconds.

India’s leading squash player Saurav Ghosal progressed to the men’s singles semifinals, but it was curtains for Joshna Chinappa as she suffered a loss to Canada’s Hollie Naughton in the women’s singles quarterfinals on Monday.

