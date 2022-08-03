CWG 2022 Day 5 Wrap: Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls & TT Teams; Shuttlers Settle For Silver, Vikas Finishes 2nd on Podium

It was another memorable day for India as India women’s quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history by claiming the country’s first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls after beating South Africa (17-10) in the summit clash. India found a new sport to follow after the historic gold medal which grabbed the limelight on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely ecstatic on winning the gold medal. We have come close to winning a medal in Commonwealth Games a couple of times but fell short by a point or two. This time we were determined from the start that we will never allow such a situation to develop,” said Lovely Choubey after the final.

Meanwhile, India clinched another gold medal but that was in familiar territory as the men’s Table Tennis also continued their domination of CWG to win a gold medal in the team’s event for the second time in a row. Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai joined hands and produced collective performances as India claimed second consecutive gold medal at the event with a dominating 3-1 win over Singapore in the final.

As expected Gnansekaran won both of his games, singles against Yew En Koen Pang 3-1 and doubles with Desai to beat Koen Pang and Yong Izaac Quek 3-0. Even though Sharath lost his tie to Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 1-3. Desai though sealed the deal for India with a 3-0 win over Clarence Chew.

Heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men’s 96kg. The seasoned Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. It was Thakur’s second silver, having finished second in the 2014 Glasgow edition as well. In Gold Coast, he had returned with a bronze.

Late night, Indian shuttlers suffered a 1-3 defeat to Malaysia in the mixed team final and settled for a silver medal. It was a heartbreak loss after their dominating run till the final. PV Sindhu was the only shuttler from India who managed to earn a victory in the tie, while India lost the men’s doubles, men’s singles and women’s doubles tie to settle for silver.

Ace squash player Saurav Ghosal also suffered a defeat in the semifinals of men’s singles event against New Zealand’s Paul Coll. It was more of a one-sided affair where Ghosal ended up on a losing side with 9-11 4-11 1-11 scoreline. He will now play in the bronze medal match.

Discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon were disappointed as they finished fifth and eighth respectively in the final with below-par performances.

Boxer Rohit Tokas (67kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s welterweight category. The 29-year-old Delhi boxer notched a 5-0 win over Alfred Kotey of Ghana.

It was a disappointing show from India women’s hockey team as they failed to convert chances into goals against England and suffered a 1-3 defeat in Pool A clash. It was not an ideal performance from the attackers who lacked the awareness to get the job done. Vandana Katariya was the only one to find the net but that too came in the final seconds.

