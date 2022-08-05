CWG 2022: Divya Kakran Bags Bronze in Women's 68 Kg Wrestling

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran took home the bronze medal at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham as she beat Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga on Friday.

Kakran won her fixture against Cocker Lemalie by fall as she pinned her opponent.

Kakran initially came in second best to Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in the quarter-final of her event as she was humbled by her opponent in a 0-11 defeat.

Oborududu bagged 5 technical points in the first period before adding 6 more in the second as she claimed the victory by technical superiority, without any point scored by the Indian.

But, she ensured that India’s tally of medals in Birmingham will have a boost on her accord as she capitalised on her repechage opportunity against Cameroon’s Blandine Nyeh Ngiri.

In the match for a bronze medal qualification against Ngiri, Kakran claimed four technical points to which she held on without being broken before she took the victory by fall in a match that lasted just over a minute.

With her performance in Birmingham on Friday, she added to her CWG bronze medal that she clinched in Gold Coast 2018.

