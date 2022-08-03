CWG 2022: Dominant Nitu Ghanghas Assures India's First Medal in Boxing

Young India boxer Nitu Ghanghas produced a dominant show in her women’s 48 kg quarterfinal bout against Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde and assured the first medal for India in boxing. The 21-year-old showed no mercy to her opponent Clyde as she eventually retired after the 2nd round to make things easy for the Indian boxer who won the bout by ABD (Abandon) in 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Nitu looked confident with her body language when she entered the ring and didn’t sweat much to outclass the Northern Ireland’s boxer in the first two rounds. Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal bout.

Nitu’s ruthless show on Wednesday has made her an instant favourite to clinch the gold medal in the 48kg category now.



Born in Dhanana village in Bhiwani district, Haryana, she first tried boxing at the age of 12 and after that, her father became the biggest support in her career. The 21-year-old’s father used to travel with her to the training in the Bhiwani club and had to take a 3-year leave from his government job without pay.

The young boxer made her father proud at a young age by becoming a two-time Youth World Champion and winning a gold medal at the Asian Youth Championships.

She suffered a hand injury which ruled her out of the game for a couple of years but it didn’t stop her to achieve big dreams. Nitu trained hard after recovering from the injury and now she has cemented her place in the CWG 2022 semifinals and assured a medal for India.

Four Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Ashish Kumar and Mohammad Hussamuddin will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

