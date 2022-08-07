CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#VicePresidentPolls#IndvsWI#Taiwan
Home » News » Sports » CWG 2022: Grappler Deepak Nehra Bags Bronze Medal in 97 Kg Division
1-MIN READ

CWG 2022: Grappler Deepak Nehra Bags Bronze Medal in 97 Kg Division

By: Sports Desk

News18 Sports

Last Updated: August 07, 2022, 00:11 IST

Birmingham, England

Deepak Nehra (Twitter)

Deepak Nehra (Twitter)

Nehra ensured that India's medal tally would increase post his bout as he claimed the victory by points in a fixture that ended 10-2 in favour of the Indian

Indian wrestler Deepak Nehra picked up the bronze medal in the men’s 97 Kg category as he got the better of Pakistani grappler, Tayab Raza, on Saturday.

Nehra ensured that India’s medal tally would increase post his bout as he claimed the victory by points in a fixture that ended 10-2 in favour of the Indian.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Nehra had lost his opening match to Nishan Randhawa of Canada as the North American wrestler took the victory by points as he managed to dig out an 8-6 win.

But, Nehra got an opportunity to fight for bronze by virtue of his conquerer Randhawa making it to the gold medal bout, and the Indian capitalised on the opportunity.

Earlier in the night, Ravi Kumar lived up to his billing as he romped to a 10-0 win to claim the victory by technical superiority over Nigerian wrestler Ebikewenimo Welson.

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 07, 2022, 00:11 IST
last updated:August 07, 2022, 00:11 IST