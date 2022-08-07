CWG 2022: Grappler Deepak Nehra Bags Bronze Medal in 97 Kg Division

Indian wrestler Deepak Nehra picked up the bronze medal in the men’s 97 Kg category as he got the better of Pakistani grappler, Tayab Raza, on Saturday.

Nehra ensured that India’s medal tally would increase post his bout as he claimed the victory by points in a fixture that ended 10-2 in favour of the Indian.

Nehra had lost his opening match to Nishan Randhawa of Canada as the North American wrestler took the victory by points as he managed to dig out an 8-6 win.

But, Nehra got an opportunity to fight for bronze by virtue of his conquerer Randhawa making it to the gold medal bout, and the Indian capitalised on the opportunity.

Earlier in the night, Ravi Kumar lived up to his billing as he romped to a 10-0 win to claim the victory by technical superiority over Nigerian wrestler Ebikewenimo Welson.

