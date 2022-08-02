CWG 2022: Harjinder Kaur Wins Bronze in Women’s 71kg Weightlifting; India’s 9th Medal in Birmingham

Harjinder Kaur added another medal to the Indian’s weightlifting contingent winning the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg weightlifting on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, thus taking India’s tally to nine medals.

She totalled 212kg. After her attempts, Kaur was out of medal contention but a massive miss by gold medal favourite Joy Ogbonne Eze who failed to register any lifts in clean and jerk meant Kaur claimed bronze. England’s Sarah Davies won gold with a Commonwealth Games record of 229kg, while young Alexis Ashworth of Canada won silver with a total lift of 214kg.

CWG 2022|FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Harjinder had failed at her first attempt of 90 kg but came roaring back with her next two attempts – 90kg and 93kg to total 183kg in the Snatch. After snatch, Kaur was placed 4th behind Davies of England, Ogobonne of Nigeria and Kiana Elliot of Australia. In the Clean and Jerk, she started with a big lift of 115kg and made it look like a regulation one. With pressure on, Kaur’s upped her next lift to 116 kg to clear another attempt and then extended her lead for the third spot with a final lift of 119kg, but Ashworth’s final lift of 123kg pushed the Indian out of medal contention. However, Ogbonne’s meltdown meant India got its 9th medal.

Harjinder started Weightlifting in the year 2016 at Punjab University. Her father works as a Farmer in Punjab and is the sole earner in the family. She was onboarded in the Indian National Camp Patiala in August 2021. She won the 2021 Commonwealth Senior Championship Silver Medalist.

This was India’s third medal on Day 4 after Judokas Sushila Devi (Silver – Women’s 48kg) and Vijay Kumar Yadav (Bronze – Men’s 60kg). Kaur’s bronze added to the six medals the weightlifting contingent has clinched so far – including three gold medals (Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli), two silver medals (Sanket Mahadev Sargar, Bidyarani Devi) and a bronze medal (Gururaja Poojary).

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here