CWG 2022: India Boxer Amit Panghal Wins Men’s Flyweight Gold in Birmingham

India boxer Amit Panghal stormed to CWG 2022 gold after beating Kiaran MacDonald of England 5-0 in the final bout of men’s flyweight class in Birmingham on Sunday. Panghal’s gold was India’s 15th of the ongoing Games.

Amit, 26, hails from Mayna village of Rohtak district (Haryana).

His father, Vijender Singh Panghal, is a farmer. His elder brother, Ajay Panghal, who works in the Indian Army and himself a former amateur boxer who inspired Amit to take up boxing in 2007 at Sir Chhoturam Boxing Academy.

A world champion and an Asian Games gold medallist, Amit was left disappointed after returning empty handed from the Tokyo Olympics last year.

However, he has bounced back in style at the ongoing CWG with a gold.

He had clinched the silver at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast (Australia).

Besides that, he has also won gold at the Asian Championships in 2019 and the CWG gold is a new feather in his cap.

Panghal has served in the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer. The amateur boxer won his first medal in 2017 at the Asian Championships in the light flyweight category.

More to follow…

