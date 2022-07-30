CWG 2022: India Expresses Admiration for Mirabai Chanu After Commonwealth Gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes and admiration for CWG 2022 gold medallist Mirabai Chanu after her stellar performance in Birmingham.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

The PM posted a tweet that read “The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.”

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Minister of home affairs Amit Shah tweeted “Gold medal. Indian weightlifters keeping the Indian flag flying high. Well done @mirabai_chanu. You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. The nation is proud of your achievement.”

Gold medal. Indian weightlifters keeping the Indian flag flying high. Well done @mirabai_chanu. You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. The nation is proud of your achievement. pic.twitter.com/E6JarnMoWm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2022

Olympic medallist and legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom expressed her admiration for the Manipuri athlete with a post that read “Superd..First Gold #CWG2022 @mirabai_chanu”

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur posted “Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift. You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022 #Cheer4India”

Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift. You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/scq2zYZMHm — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Kiren Rijiju tweeted “India strikes first Gold medal at the #CommonwealthGames 2022 Mirabai Chanu wins GOLD Medal in 49kg Women’s Weightlifting making India proud Congratulations @mirabai_chanu!”

India strikes first Gold medal at the #CommonwealthGames 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins GOLD Medal in 49kg Women’s Weightlifting making India proud Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! pic.twitter.com/cJwG6lF0Yt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2022

Heading into the games as an overwhelming favourite, Mirabai Chanu won the event with a combined effort of 201 Kg in snatch and clean and jerk.

The iconic weightlifter earned India’s first gold in Birmingham CWG 2022 on the second day of the competition after fellow weightlifters Sanketh Sargar and Gururaja Poojary bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here