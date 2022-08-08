CWG 2022 Day 10 Wrap: Boxers Shine as Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas Win Gold, India Get Silver in Cricket and Bronze in Women's Hockey

Three golds in Boxing and another in the men’s Triple Jump where India had a historic 1-2, helped them leapfrog New Zealand on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal tally to fourth place, one below their third-place finish at the previous Gold Coast Games as things stand on day 10 of the Games.

The Boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country’s Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women’s 48kg (Minimumweight) category, India’s 14th of the campaign. Amit Panghal in the men’s 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald. World Champion Nikhat Zareen then made it 17 golds for India beating Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland in yet another 5-0 verdict for the Indians.

Sagar Ahlawat had have to be content with a silver medal as he lost by an unanimous 0-5 verdict against England’s Delicious Orie in the men’s over 92kg (super heavy weight) category, in what was the final bout of the Games.

In Athletic action at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in the men’s Triple jump plotting an Indian 1-2 finish. Eldhose, fresh from his Athletics world championship final exploits, hopped, stepped and jumped 17.03m in his third attempt to clinch gold.

Aboobacker came close to his teammate with a 17.02m in his fifth attempt but that was the best he would go. Ja-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda stopped an Indian clean sweep of the medals, taking bronze with a best of 16.92m as Praveen Chithravel, the third Indian in the fray, missed out to settle for fourth with 16.89m.

Sandeep Kumar made it seven medals from Athletics with a bronze in the men’s 10k walk. His effort of 38:49:21 was a personal best. Amit however finished 12th in the race.

Then it was Annu Rani’s turn in the women’s Javelin final. She won bronze, India’s eighth Athletics medal, with a throw of 60.00m. Shilpa Rani was seventh with an effort of 54.62m.

The Indian 4*100m women’s relay team however finished fifth in the final to miss out on a medal.

Rohit Yadav delivered his best throw of the Men’s Javelin Throw on his final attempt as he registered a throw of 82.22m to place him sixth on the list. While, DP Manu only finished fifth in the standings with a best throw of 82.28m.

In the men’s 4 x 400m Relay, India came sixth in a field of 8 teams with a time of 3:05.51.

India got silver after losing to Australia by nine runs in a thriller to win the gold medal in the women’s cricket event. Batting first, Australia scored 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh taking 2 for 25.

Indian women won a Hockey medal at the CWG after 16 years, when they dominated their bronze medal game against New Zealand but eventually won by shoot-out. It was their first CWG bronze in 16 years.

In Badminton, the final surge for India began with PV Sindhu beating Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo 21-19, 21-17 to make the women’s singles finals. India number one Lakshay Sen also reached the men’s singles finals with a 2-1 win over Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh. He won the first game easily 21-10 but Jia hit back to win the second 21-18. Lakshay then showed his class to win the third 21-16 to enter his first CWG final. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then brought good news again making it through to the men’s doubles final with a classy 21-6, 21-15 victory over Chan Peng Soon and Tan Kian Meng of Malaysia.

Kidambi Srikanth and young women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals. Srikanth, a former world number one, made amends for his semifinal loss as he prevailed over Singapore’s world number 87 Jia Heng Teh 21-15 21-18 to claim a bronze medal to go with the silver that he had won four years ago in Gold Coast. In the following bronze medal playoff, Treesa and Gayatri registered a 21-15 21-18 win over world number 159 Australian pair of Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville to finish third on the podium in their first major event together as a combination.

In the table tennis men’s doubles final the crack Indian pairing of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were facing England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford. They won the first 11-8, but the defending champions came back in the second and third to win 11-8, and 11-3. The Indians levelled at 2-2, winning the fourth 11-7 to take it to the decider. However, it was not to be and the English duo won the fifth 11-4 to defend their title.

Sreeja Akula missed out, going down 3-4, fighting till the end against Australian Liu Yangzi in her bronze medal match. The scores read 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9 and 7-11.

Later in the day, Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age to team up with young Sreeja Akula to win the mixed doubles gold medal. Barring a blip in the second game, Sharath and Akula pair was in complete control of the tie, comfortably beating Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal contest.

Sharath produced a class act to also reach the men’s singles final. The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country’s Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final. The only other time Sharath, fourth seeded here, made it to the final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

The mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze to secure India’s second medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. In a repeat of last edition’s final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play-off.

