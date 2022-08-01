CWG 2022, Day 3 Wrap: Weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli Win Gold as India Get Big Victories in Team Sports

Reigning Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga, all of 19, smashed two Games records en route winning India and his weightlifting squad their second gold of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Sunday. Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg in the Men’s 67kg category to be a full seven kilograms clear of Samoa’s Vaipava Loane, who won silver while Nigerian Edidiong Umoafia won bronze with a total lift of 290kgs.

Late at night, Achinta Sheuli lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold at the Commonwealth Games. Favourite to win the 73kg weightlifting event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold as Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second-best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg). Canada’s Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

Elsewhere India’s women’s cricket team picked up their first win of the tournament, beating Pakistan with a comfortable eight-wicket win. Star opening batter Smriti Mandhana did the star turn for India with a fluent 63 n.o after bowlers Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav had taken two wickets apiece to skittle Pakistan out for 99 in 18 overs.

The Indian men’s hockey team also began their campaign on day three of competitions, notching up an ever more dominant and fluent 11-0 win over Ghana. They were ahead 3-0 after the first quarter itself and 5-0 after the first half. Harmanpreet Singh struck a hat-trick while Jugraj helped himself to a couple of goals. Abhishek opened the scoring for the Indians while Shamsher, Akashdeep, Lalit, Mandeep and Varun Kumar were the others who got on the board. Krishan Pathak also did his bit to have a clean sheet.

Also, through to the quarterfinals were the Indian men’s table tennis team after a comfortable victory over Bangladesh in the round of 16. They next play in the semi-finals tomorrow against Nigeria.

In badminton, B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa beat Jarred Elliott and Deidre Jordaan 21-9, 21-11, as Lakshya Sen breezed past Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6 and Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Johanita Scholtz 21-11, 21-16 to help India beat South Africa 3-0 and reach the mixed team semi-finals.

In Lawn Bowls, the women’s four team consisting of Lovely Choubey,Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat Norfolk Island 17 – 9 to reach the semi-finals.

Swimmmer Srihari Nataraj finished 5th in the semi-final 1 of 50-meter backstroke with a timing of 25.38s to qualify for the final.

In Squash, Joshana Chinappa reached the quarter-finals by beating Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand 3 – 0.

Saurav Ghosal defeated Canda’s David Baillargeon 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 to reach the quarter-finals of men’s singles event

In boxing, World champion Nikhat Zareen got off to a flier in her Women’s 48-50kg round of 16 bout against Mozambique’s Helena Ismail Bagao with the referee being forced to stop the contest in her favour. Meanwhile, Sagar booked his spot in 92kg quarterfinals, beating Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo via 5-0 unanimous decision.

However, Shiva Thapa in his 60-63.5kg (Light Welterweight) bout, went down 1-4 on points to Scotland’s Reese Lynch to end his campaign at the Games. Indian boxer Sumit suffered a 0-5 defeat to Australia’s Callum Peters in a 75kg round of 16 bout.

In another weightlifting class, the women’s 59kg, Popy Hazarika could not make much headway finishing in seventh position with a total lift of 183kgs.

In gymnastics, Yogeshwar Singh finished 15th in the men’s individual all-Round competition. In the corresponding Women’s event, Ruthuja Natraj also finished outside the medal positions.

India went down to Northern Ireland (26-8) in the quarterfinals of lawn bowls Men’s Pair.

Indian cyclist Mayuri Lute finished 18th with a time of 36.868s in the women’s 500m time trial final as swimmer Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing ninth in the men’s 200m butterfly, his pet event.

