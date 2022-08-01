India Full Schedule CWG 2022, Day 3, August 1: Indian weightlifting continued to bring the country the top honours at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, taking India’s medal tally to 6 – with 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze and day four for India could see more medals with men’s table tennis team playing their semi-final and a win could assure India’s first CWG 2022 medal in the event. Also in the fray are Srihari Natraj who has made it to the final of men’s 50m backstrokes. Two weightlifters will feature for India on August one while three boxers will enter the ring with Amit Phangal opening his campaign. Judo also begins today with four Indians taking to the mat – including Sushila Devi Likabam.

Here’s India’s full schedule at CWG 2022 for August 1

Swimming:

Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men’s team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women’s Keiren first round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men’s 1000m time trial finals – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey:

Men’s Pool B – India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women’s 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women’s 48kg quarter-finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women’s singles quarterfinal – Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s four semifinals: 1 pm.

