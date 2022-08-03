CWG 2022, India Day 6 Full Schedule, August 3: Complete List of Events And Updated Timings

India Day 6 Full Schedule For CWG 2022: Tuesday was sort of a mixed day for the Indian contingent. History was created by their women’s Lawn Bowls team as they won a maiden CWG gold medal in the event by defeating South Africa in the final. However, later, in the final of the badminton’s mixed team event, India lost to Malaysia to get silver – India were the defending champions. Meanwhile, the men’s team in table tennis beat Singapore to clinch the gold medal while Vikas Thakur added yet another CWG medal to his name, winning a silver in the men’s 96kg.

Day 6 promises to be a good one for India provided their boxers progress to the next stage. As many as five boxers will be in action – all in quarter-finals of their respective categories. A win for each will secure them at least a bronze medal.

Here’s full list of Indians in action today (Time in IST)

Athletics

11:30 pm – High Jump Finals – Tejaswin Shankar

12:35 am (on Thursday) – Women’s Shot Put Final – Manpreet Kaur

Para-Athletics

1:15 am (on Thursday) – Men’s Discus Throw Final (F42-44/61-64) – Aneesh Kumar (Para Athletics)

1:15 am (on Thursday) – Men’s Discus Throw Final (F42-44/61-64) – Devendra Gehlot

Boxing

4:45 pm – Over 45kg – 48kg quarterfinals – Nitu Ganghas Vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland)

5:45 pm – Over 54kg – 57kg quarterfinals – Hussamuddin Muhammed Vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)

11:15 pm – Over 48kg – 50kg quarterfinals – Nikhat Zareen Vs Helen Jones (Wales)

12:45 am (on Thursday) Over 64kg – 70kg quarterfinals – Lovlina Borgohain Vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)

2 am (on Thursday) – Over 75kg – 80kg quarterfinals – Ashish Kumar Vs Aaron Bowen (England)

Swimming

12:42 am (on Thursday) – Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Final) – Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat

Cricket

10:30 pm – Cricket, Women’s T20 – India Vs Barbados

Hockey

3:30 pm – Women’s Pool A – India Vs Canada

6:30 pm – Men’s Pool B – India Vs Canada

Judo

2:30 onwards – Women’s +78 Kg Quarterfinals – Tulika Maan Vs Tbd

2:30 onwards – Men’s +100 Kg Elimination Round Of 16 – Deepak Deswal Vs Eric Jean Sebastian (Cameroon)

Knockout matches to follow (subject to qualification)

Lawn bowls

1:00 pm – Men’s Singles (Round 1) – Mridul Borgohain Vs Chris Locke (Falkland Islands)

1:00 pm – Women’s Pairs Sectional (Round 2) – India Vs Niue

4:00 pm – Men’s Singles (Round 3) – Mridul Borgohain Vs Ian Mclean (Scotland)

4:00 pm – Women’s Pair Sectional (Round 3) – India Vs South Africa

7:30 pm – Men’s Fours Sectional Play (Round 2) – India Vs Cook Islands

7:30 pm – Women’s Triple Sectional (Round 3) – India Vs Niue

10:30 pm – Men’s Team Fours Sectional Play (Round 3) – India Vs England

Squash

3:30 pm – Mixed Doubles, Round Of 32 – Joshna/Harinder vs Yeheni/Ravindu (Sri Lanka)

4:00 pm – Women’s Singles, Plate Final (non-medal event) – Sunayna Kuruvilla

9:30 pm – Men’s Singles, Bronze medal Match – Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop

Para table tennis

3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Daniela Di Toro (Australia)

3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Sue Bailey (England)

3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 6 – 10 (Round 1) – Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria)

4:55 pm – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs George Wyndhan (Sierra Leone)

9:40 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 6 – 10 (Round 2) – Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze (Malaysia)

10:15 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria)

10:15 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Australia)

12 am – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Isau Ogunkunle (Nigeria)

Weightlifting

2:00 pm – Men’s 109 Kg Lovpreet Singh

6:30 pm – Women’s 87+ Kg Purnima Pandey

11:00 pm – Men’s 109+ Kg Gurdeep Singh

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

