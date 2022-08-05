CWG 2022, India Day 8 Full Schedule: Complete List of Events And Updated Timings For August 5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List of India Schedule And Timings: India’s medal tally continues to grow after a superb seventh day of CWG 2022 in Birmingham. With six gold, seven silver and seven bronze, the Indian contingent has so far secured 20 medals. And this doesn’t include the seven medals their boxers have confirmed by entering semi-finals in various categories.

Late on Thursday, India’s Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event. On the other hand, in the men’s long jump, Murali Sreeshankar won a first-ever CWG medal for his country in the event – a silver – with the best attempt of 8.08m.

Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday.

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12.53 AM (Saturday)

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men’s Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England – 1 PM

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Kempsell Douglas/ Alan Clyne (Scotland) Round of 16 – 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja – 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 10.30 PM

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg. 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD

Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik, Quarter-final vs Kelsey Barnes (England)

Women’s Freestyle 68kg, Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD

