CWG 2022: India Get Silver in Lawn Bowls Men's Fours after Losing to Northern Ireland

India get silver in Lawn Bowls Men’s Fours category after suffering an 18 – 5 defeat to Northern Ireland in the final match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It was India’s second medal in the sport of Lawn Bowls as earlier the Women’s team won the gold in the category event.

It was an ideal final for the Indian Lawn Bowls stars as they lost it 13-3 and finished second on the podium. The Indian team was comprised of Sunil Bahadur (Lead), Navneet Singh (Second), Chandan Kumar Singh (Third) and Dinesh Kumar (Skip) and the quartet produced some sensational performances in this tournament against Fiji and England. However, on Saturday, they failed to match the intensity and conceded an early lead to Northern Ireland which forced them to trail in game the whole time.

Commendable effort! Indian men's fours lawn bowls team settle for after going down 5️⃣-1⃣8️⃣ to Northern Ireland at #B2022 #IndiaAtB2022 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Pp13nkLLpN — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 6, 2022

India got their first point on the 5th end, at that time Northern Ireland have already scored 7 to prove their supremacy.

However, the silver medal is also expected to boost the popularity of the sport in India as earlier, the gold by the women’s team made the fans follow the sport this games.

The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia claimed country’s first-ever medal in the sports of Lawn Bowls beating South Africa (17-10) on Day 5 of the event.

