CWG 2022: India Men's Table Tennis Team Bags Second Consecutive Commonwealth Games Gold

India’s men’s table tennis team comprising Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai claimed India’s second consecutive gold medal at the event with a dominating 3-1 win over Singapore in Birmingham on Wednesday. On the final day of the team events, India, who had steamrolled Nigeria in the semi-finals a day stamped their authority with two top 50-ranked players in their line-up.

As expected Gnansekaran won both of his games, singles against Yew En Koen Pang 3-1 and doubles with Desai to beat Koen Pang and Yong Izaac Quek 3-0. Even though Sharath lost his tie to Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 1-3. Desai though sealed the deal for India with a 3-0 win over Clarence Chew.

Harmeet and Sathiyan pair was once again at the top of their game in the first match of the tie where they completely outclassed Singapore’s Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang. The Indian paddlers won the doubles round 3-0.

3⃣rd GOLD FOR MEN’S TEAM at #CommonwealthGames #TeamIndia defeat Team Singapore 3️⃣-1️⃣ in the FINAL, defending their 2018 CWG Bringing home 1️⃣1️⃣th Medal for India at @birminghamcg22 Superb Champions!!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022

Veteran Sharath had a disappointing game as he suffered a 7-11, 14-12, 3-11, 9-11 defeat to Zhe Yu Clarence Chew. However, he continued to motivate other paddlers after his match.

Sathiyan was at the top of his game in the singles round too as he beat Yew En Koen Pang 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4. He looked a bit rusty in the second game but bounced back in style to completely outclass his opposition in the last two games.

Harmeet got the job done without sweating much as he dominated Zhe Yu Clarence in the fourth match of the tie to help India beat Singapore 3-1. He just didn’t give any chance to his opponent in a 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 victory.

India dominated the group stages with big wins over Barbados, Singapore, and Northern Ireland before demolishing Bangladesh the quarter-finals and then Nigeria in the semi-final to reach the summit clash. The men’s team success masks a major disappointment that came India’s way with the Indian women’s team, defending champions for Gold Coast 2018, getting knocked out in the quarter-finals itself at the hands of eventual gold medal winners – Malaysia

