India swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the final of the men’s 100m backstroke event at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. Nataraj clocked 54.55s to finish fourth in his heat and made the cut for the final as the seventh qualifier.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

The 21-year-old progressed to the semi-finals earlier in the day with a timing of 54.68s to finish third fastest in his heat – fifth quickest overall.

Nataraj was the only bright spot in aquatics for Indian contingent on the opening day of the competitions with seasoned Sajan Prakash and debutant Kushagra Rawat failing to advance to the semi-final of their events respectively.

Prakash was eighth in the heats with a timing of 25.01s in men’s 50m butterfly event while Kushagra clocked 3:57:45s to finish last in the men’s 400m freestyle event.

Prakash (100m and 200m butterfly) and Kushagra (200m and 500m freestyle) are still alive having also entered in other events.

Nataraj set national record of 53.77s in 100m backstroke event at the 2021 Sette Colle Trophy in Rome. He also holds the national record in the 200m backstroke event with a timing of 2:01.7s.

He became the first ever Indian swimmer to take part in a classification A heat at the Tokyo Olympics last year. However, he finished 27th in the event (100m backstroke heat).

India have another packed schedule for Saturday. The country will be hoping for its first medals of the 2022 CWG when the weightlifters led by the impressive Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu climb onto the rostrum for some heavy lifting.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here