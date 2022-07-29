CWG 2022 India vs Pakistan Badminton Live Score And Updates: Kidambi Srikanth in Action as IND 1-0 Ahead

Read more

having won the Singapore Open earlier this month. She will be a favourite for the singles title while in men’s singles, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, the reigning World Champion, and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia are ranked higher than the Indian players and will be favourites for the title.

India, who emerged as the most successful team at Gold Coast 2018 with six medals — the same as England who had a silver medal less, are defending champions in the Mixed Team competition having won the title four years back in Gold Coast ahead of Malaysia. They have in their ranks stars like former World No 1 and ex-World Champion PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, Kidambi Srikanth, silver medallist in the World Championship in December 2021 and Lakshya Sen, bronze medallist in the World Championship who made a brilliant start to the year by winning the India Open and finishing runner-up in the All-England Championship in Birmingham.

Besides Pakistan, the other teams in Group 1 are Australia and Sri Lanka in the four-team preliminary round. The other three groups in the 16-team competition are Group 2: hosts England, Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados; Group 3: Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda while Group 4 will have second seed Malaysia, South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia, who came in place of Nigeria who pulled out after the draw a few weeks back.

The top two teams after the preliminary round matches will qualify for the knockout quarterfinals.

Earlier, on Thursday, Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh led India out as flagbearers for the athletes’ parade for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games was held amid much fanfare and in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators, showcasing the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the UK.

