CWG 2022: India Win a Historic Gold Medal in Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls

The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham claiming the country’s first-ever medal in the sports of Lawn Bowls beating South Africa (17-10) in the final at Victoria Park on Tuesday.

India had taken the early lead in the gold medal match racing to an 8-2 lead after End 7, but South Africa pulled things back and made it 10-10 after End 12. India though held their nerves in the business end of the tie extending their lead to five points after End 14, and that swelled to 7 points after End 15, thus sealing themselves a gold medal.

Coming together from as diverse fields as police, teaching and administration, the quartet finally have something to answer back to naysayers. Their newfound success is not expected to trigger a revolution and launch a quick transformation of the sport but a CWG medal could still prove to be a huge step in that direction as it might result in more Indians embracing the sport.

The ‘leader’ of the pack, 38-year-old Lovely is a constable with Jharkhand Police while Rupa, who too is from Ranchi, works in the state sports department. Pinki, who picked up the sport accidentally during the 2010 CWG in Delhi, is a sports teacher with DPS R K Puram in New Delhi while Nayanmoni comes from a farming family in Assam and works in the state’s forest department.

The team defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final to earn a maiden final appearance in the women’s fours format of the competition.

Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

After end-9, they were tied 7-7 but after end-10, India had taken a 10-7 lead. It was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

