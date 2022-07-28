CWG 2022: Indian Flag Hoisted at the Games Village in Birmingham

Indian flag was hoisted at the Commonwealth Games Village in Birmingham on Wednesday, the eve of the opening ceremony. Several athletes, including the hockey men’s and women’s teams of India, were present at the occasion.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) acting President Anil Khanna, Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, Deputy Chef de Mission Anil Dhupar and other major officials, were also present during a ceremony filled with music and dance.

On Wednesday, double Olympic medallist ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were named to be India’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony set to be held on Thursday.

Sindhu’s name was announced earlier from a shortlist of three athletes, but later the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) added Manpreet Singh as the second flagbearer after they were informed that presence of both male and female flagbearers was mandatory.

“The decision to name Mr Singh as the second Flagbearer for the said occasion was arrived at after the IOA was intimated by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee that two Flagbearers one male and one female must be named by each nation for the Opening Ceremony,” IOA said in a release.

Olympic gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was expected to be the flagbearer for the ceremony but after he pulled out his name from with a groin injury, Sindhu and Harmanpreet were finalised to lead the Indian squad with the national flag.

The grand opening ceremony of the Games will begin at 11:30 pm IST on Thursday (July 28) at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The ceremony will witness top-notch performances from the likes of the new wave band – Duran Duran. Heavy metal band Black Sabbath’s guitarist Tony Iommi will also be performing live.

At the event, Iommi and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a “dream sequence” piece, titled “Hear My Voice”, based on the lead track from the 2020 film “Trial Of The Chicago Seven”. A choir of more than 700 individuals, drawn from 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, will also be involved in the event.

India’s medal race will begin from July 29 as with focus badminton, wrestling, hockey, boxing and cricket.

