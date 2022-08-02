CWG 2022: India's Lawn Bowl History-makers - Everything You Need to Know

The Commonwealth Games is viewed by many as one of the most prestigious events in Lawn Bowls, so all eyes will be on the competition when it gets rolling at Birmingham 2022.

What is Lawn Bowls?

Matches are played on a Lawn Bowls Green within a ‘rink’ area – there are usually six rinks per green. The match begins with a coin toss, giving one competitor the option to roll a small ball called the ‘jack’ at least 23 metres down the green.

How is Lawn Bowls Played

Competitors take it in turns to roll their bowls, aiming to ensure they are closer to the jack than any of those of their opponents. Points are awarded for each bowl that is closest to the jack.

How are Points Scored in Lawn Bowls?

In singles competition, the first to score 21 points will win, whereas in pairs, triples and fours competitions, the team that has amassed the most points in total will secure the victory.

India and Lawn Bowls

India lawn bowls teams took part in 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions of the Commonwealth Games before the 2022 event. The country has managed to reach the semi-finals just twice and has finished fourth on other occasions. However, this year, India has already assured a silver medal in the sport and the country will be aiming for gold now.

The History Makers

RUPA RANI TIRKEY

Rupa was born in Ranchi, Jharkhand. She completed her school education from St. Aan’s Girls High School. She pursued graduation from Gossner College and currently is employed as District Sports Officer in the Department of Sports, State Government of Jharkhad since 2020.

Tirkey has represented India at three Commonwealth Games in the triples at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the triples and fours at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and in the pairs and fours at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 competition the Women’s fours won section B and just failed to win a medal after losing to Malta in the quarter finals. In 2020 she was selected for the 2020 World Outdoor Bowls Championship in Australia.

PINKI

Pinki was born in Delhi in a middle-class family. She completed schooling from

Salwan Girls Public School, New Delhi and did her graduation from Kamala Nehru College. She also pursued a sports degree from Delhi University and sports diploma from SAI Patiala. She is currently working in Delhi Public school RK PURAM as a physical education teacher is the place where she was introduced to the sport of Lawn Bowls as Delhi Public school had made a lawn bowl green as a practice venue for the Commonwealth Games 2010. She participated in the first lawn bowl nationals in 2007. And since then, it’s a never-ending

process as a sport has grown up on her a lot.

NAYAN MONI SAIKIA

Nayanmoni was born in District Golaghat in Assam in a middle-class family. His father is a farmer and mother is a housewife. She has been passionate about sports since her childhood. She began her career in sports through weightlifting in 2008. But due to a leg injury her performance kept deteriorating. Later she chose to play lawn bowls as this sport was the game without injuries. With time, lawn bowls became her passion and she became

the key player of the national team. She is married to a local businessman and has one daughter. She completed matriculation from Assam Board of Education and is currently employed at Assam Forest Department since 2011.

LOVELY CHOUBEY

Lovely was born in Ranchi, Jharkhand in a middle-class family. Her father

retired from Coal India and mother is a housewife. She completed her high school from Jharkhand Board of Education. She is currently employed at the Department of Police, State Government of Jharkhand. She participated in her first lawn bowl nationals in 2008 and clinched a gold medal.

Birmingham 2022 features Para Lawn Bowls events. Lawn Bowls is steeped in tradition, but offers no shortage of exciting, combative action. There’s always high drama as players use their own bowls to smash those of their opponents away from the jack, while ditches surrounding the green can prove to be the barrier between victory and defeat.

