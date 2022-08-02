CWG 2022: Jasleen Saini, Suchika Tariyal Miss Out on Judo Medals

India Judokas had a mixed bag on day 4 for the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham on Tuesday with Suchika Tariyal and Jasleen Singh Saini losing in their respective bronze medal matches after Shushila Devi had claimed silver and Vijay Yadav bronze earlier in the day.

Tariyal lost to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius via Ippon. Tariyal had made a winning start to her campaign with a win over Zambia’s Rita Kabinda with an Ippon but lost to Christia Deguchi of Canada in the quarter-final. However, by virtue of the Canadian making it to the final, Tarial got a second chance in the repachage round and she entered the bronze medal 2 round match with a win over Donne Breytenbech of South Africa.

CWG 2022|FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Earlier, Jasleen Singh Saini lost in the bronze medal match in the men 66 kg judo against Nathan Katz of Australia via Ippon, Saini, who comfortably sailed into the semis earlier in the day, had earlier lost to Scotland’s Finlay Allan the semi-final as the Scot performed an ‘Ippon’ in a match that lasted a little less than two and half minutes.

Likmabam Sushila Devi, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year, won the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category losing to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final in the golden score period via Waza-ari while Judoka Vijay Kumar added India’s second medal in the sport claiming bronze in the men 60 kg category with a win over Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides via Ippon with couple of Waza-ari to pin down his opponent.

Sushila, who won a silver medal in women’s 48 kg in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was in superb form throughout the day first beating Harriet Bonface of Malawi via ippon and then matched Priscilla Morand of Mauritius bagging an Ippon, the highest score possible in a judo match, to seal the victory

Kumar came through repachage after losing to eventual finalist Joshua Katz of Australia. He beat Dylan Munro of Scotland to make it to the second bronze medal match and showed good range and attacking mindset against the teenager Christodoulides

Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with “considerable force and speed” so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here