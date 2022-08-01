CWG 2022: John Cena Posts After Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Wins Silver at Birmingham 2022

India’s Sanket Sargar clinched a silver medal in the men’s 55kg category weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. The Maharashtra-born athlete’s prolific show received many words of praise. A surprising message was from WWE superstar and actor John Cena. Cena posted a photograph of Sanket on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Cena showed his interest in an Indian sports personality. Previously, Cena had posted photos of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on Instagram.

Coming back to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Sanket, with a total of 248 kg, finished in the second spot as Malaysian weightlifter Aniq Mohamad claimed the gold medal. Aniq had lifted 249kg in total to win the gold medal. Sri Lankan weightlifter Dilanka Yodage finished in the third position to earn the bronze medal at the event.

Sanket Sargar started the Snatch event on a promising note after successfully lifting 113 kg. In his first attempt at the Clean and Jerk event, Sanket pulled off 135 kg. Sanket failed to lift 139 kg in his next two attempts, but that could not deter him from securing the silver medal. He also suffered an elbow injury at the Clean and Jerk event, and that might have damaged his chances of winning the gold medal.

Sanket had become a national champion at the Khelo India Youth Games and the Khelo India University Games back in 2020. He was one of India’s favourites to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sanket is currently the defending national-level champion in the 55 kg category. Earlier this year, he produced a sublime show at the Singapore Weightlifting International tournament to seal his berth at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He had scripted a new national and Commonwealth record in Singapore and earned a gold medal. Overall, he had lifted 256kg. In the Snatch category, Sanket lifted 113 kg, and later in the Clean and Jerk segment, he improved his show to lift 146kg.

India have so far been able to win three gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. At the end of the third day, the Indian contingent found themselves in sixth spot in the medal tally. India also clinched two silver and one bronze medal along with three golds.

