CWG 2022: List of Prospective Medalists as India Aim to Achieve 100-Medal Mark

Commonwealth Games are slated to begin from July 28 with 215 Indian athletes participating across various games. The Indian contingent is quite strong but, will the Indian team cross the 100-medal mark this time?

In 2010, Commonwealth Games (CWG) were held in India (New Delhi) and taking the home advantage, India achieved the 100-medal mark. Twelve years since then, there have been a lot of advancements and improvements in Indian athletes’ training and performances but collectively the Indian athletes’ show has not touched the height that was expected after the New Delhi CWG.

In Glasgow 2014, India bagged 64 medals and achieved 5th rank with 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze. In the last Commonwealth Games 2018, held in Gold Coast, Australia, India secured 3rd position with a total of 66 medals which included 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze.

ALSO READ | CWG 2022: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams Face Difficult Seasons Ahead

In Birmingham CWG, there a lot of hopes from more than 215 Indian players that have qualified for the prestigious quadrennial event.

This time, the CWG has removed shooting events, one of the most medal winning prospects for India; hence medal tally might not touch the 100-mark. It is also more likely that the number of medals not even touch the last edition’s mark because Indian shooters have always showcased good performances in the Game.

However, with the question of 100-medal mark hanging in uncertainty, here is a list of players that could be prospective medal winners in the Birmingham CWG, scheduled to start from July 28.

Athletics

Undoubtedly, one name tops the chart in this category – Indian ace Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist – Neeraj Chopra. He will be India’s best bet to win a gold medal. He has been performing well throughout this year and has also be phenomenal in the World Athletics Championships. He has also registered a new national record on two different occasions. Thus, Neeraj would look to cross the much-coveted 90m mark in CWG 2022.

India has named a 37-member athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games including Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon

M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump

Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump

Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump

Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw

DP Manu – men’s javelin throw

Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk

Tejaswin Shankar – men’s high jump

Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay

Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump

Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw

Seema Punia – women’s discus throw

Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw

Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw

Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay

Unfortunately, shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh has been dropped from this list as he has picked up an injury ahead of the tournament.

FULL COVERAGE | Commonwealth Games 2022

Badminton

India’s eyeing to win at least four gold medals in this category. The biggest hope is two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu. The ace shuttler recently won Singapore Open 2022 title and her performance throughout the tournament was quite impressive.

Apart from her, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also in great form. They are also India’s probables to win a gold medal. The ten-member badminton squad looks promising at the medal front.

PV Sindhu (women’s)

Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)

Treesa Jolly (women’s)

Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)

Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

Lakshya Sen (men’s)

Kidambi Srikanth (men’s)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men’s)

Chirag Shetty (men’s)

B Sumeeth Reddy (men’s)

Boxing

Nikhat Zareen, the reigning world champion, will be leading the strong boxing contingent from the front. The young pugilist from Telangana is heading to the Commonwealth Games to compete in the 50kg category.

Along with Nikhat, World Championships’ silver medalist Amit Panghal, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Asian championship gold medal winner Sanjeet Kumar are gold medal prospects for India. Also, Shiva Thapa and

Mary Kom couldn’t qualify for the CWG Games as she suffered an injury during the trials. However, India’s boxing contingent looks well in-shape for the upcoming tournament.

Amit Panghal – men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin – men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg

Ashish Kumar Chaudhary – men’s 80kg

Sanjeet Kumar – men’s 92kg

Sagar – men’s 92+kg

Nitu Ganghas – women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen – women’s 50kg

Jaismine Lamboria – women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 70kg

ALSO READ | CWG 2022: India Hoping to Recreate Tokyo-esque Buzz in Birmingham

Table Tennis

In 2018 edition, the Men’s team, Women’s team and Manika Batra in Women’s singles created history by winning a gold medal each in Table Tennis.

This year as well, India have the best chance at winning both men’s and women’s team gold. Batra in women’s singles and Sathiyan Ganasekaran or Sharath Kamal in men’s singles can also win individual gold.

Sharath Kamal – men’s events

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – men’s events

Sanil Shetty – men’s events

Harmeet Desai – men’s events

Manika Batra – women’s events

Diya Chitale – women’s events

Sreeja Akula – women’s events

Reeth Rishya – women’s events

Weightlifting

India’s medal hopes in this category are quite high with Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu leading from the front. World Championships 2021 gold medal winner, Bindyarani Devi and World Championships ninth rank holder Gururaja Poojary can surprise the world with their performances. Punam Yadav, a gold winner from CWG 2018 in the 76 kg category, is also a gold medal prospect this time.

India’s 12-member weightlifting contingent was the first one to be finalised for the tournament.

Mirabai Chanu – women’s 49kg

Bindyarani Devi – women’s 55kg

Popy Hazarika – women’s 59kg

Harjinder Kaur – women’s 71kg

Punam Yadav – women’s 76kg

Usha Kumara – women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey – women’s +87kg

Sanket Mahadev – men’s 55kg

Gururaja – men’s 61kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli – men’s 73kg

Ajay Singh – men’s 81kg

Vikas Thakur – men’s 96kg

Lovepreet Singh – men’s 109kg

Gurdeep Singh – men’s +109kg

Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics medal winners Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Poonia are major gold medal hopes for India in wrestling category. However, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat alongside Olympic bronze medallists from Rio Games, Sakshi Malik and 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist Divya Kakran are also prominent medal hopes for India.

Pooja Gehlot – women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat – women’s 53kg

Anshu Malik – women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya – men’s 57kg

Bajrang Punia – men’s 65kg

Naveen – men’s 74kg

Deepak Punia – men’s 86kg

Deepak – men’s 97kg

Mohit Grewal (125kg)



Cricket

The CWG has added cricket for the second time. First, in 1998 at Kuala Lumpur the Games included men’s 50-over tournament but in Birmingham 2022, the world will witness women’s T20 format.

It will be an-eight team affair including the hosts, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka.

India have very high chances to win a medal in this category along with definitive medals in hockey and squash.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here