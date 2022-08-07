Read more

for India will be triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel, Javelin throwers Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani, Rohit Yadav, Manu DP and race walkers Amit, Sandeep Kumar. Also vying for historic medals will be the men’s and women’s relay teams as well.

In Badminton, it is the business end of the tournament with semi-finals line-ups featuring PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth taking to the court. Achanta Sharath Kamal will have a chance to add more gold medals to his incredible CWG medals tally of 10 in men’s and missed doubles events while Sreeja Akula will fight for bronze in women’s singles. The duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will be looking to claim bronze in mixed doubles squash while the Indian women’s hockey team will also play for a bronze medal. Gold medals are expected from our three boxers in the fray – Nitu Ghangas, Amit Phangal, Sagar and reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen.

History will be made on the cricket field with India taking on Australia in the gold medal match of women’s cricket T20I

Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

All timings in IST

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:

2:45 pm – Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel

3:50 pm – Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar –

4:05 pm – Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani –

5:24 pm – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

12:10 am (Monday) – Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu

1 am (Monday)- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final:

BADMINTON:

2:20pm – Women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu

3:10pm – Men’s singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen

3:10pm – Men’s singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth

4:00 pm – Women’s doubles semifinal: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly

4:50 pm: Men’s doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

BOXING:

3 pm – Women’s 48kg Final: Nitu –

3:15 pm – Men’s 51kg Final: Amit Panghal

7 pm – Women’s 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen

1:15 am (Monday) – Men’s 92kg: Sagar Ahlawat

CRICKET:

9:30pm – Women’s T20 Final: India

HOCKEY:

1:30 pm – Women’s Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand

SQUASH:

-10:30 pm Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

3:35pm – Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula –

6:15pm – Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan

9:50 pm – Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

10:40 pm – Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

12:15 am (on Monday) – Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula

