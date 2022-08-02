CWG 2022 Live Score, Day 5: India Hope For Historic Gold in Lawn Bowls; Table Tennis And Badminton Teams Also in Finals

Read more
Apart from that, three weightlifters will also be competing for medals (and thereby potential gold) with late in the night, Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in action at the women’s discus throw finals.
Day 4 saw India’s Sushila Devi Likmabad, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur finishing among the medallists. While judokas Sushila and Vijay won silver and bronze respectively, Harjinder won a bronze in women’s (weightlifting) 71kg class.
Here’s India’s full schedule for Day 5 (Time in IST)
Lawn Bowl
- 1 PM: Women’s triples round 1 – India vs New Zealand
- 1 PM: Women’s pairs sectional round 1 – India vs New Zealand
- 4:15 PM: Men’s singles round 1 – Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon McIlroy (NZL)
- 4:15 PM: Women’s fours sectional play gold medal match – India vs South Africa
- 8:45 PM: Women’s triples sectional play round 2 – India vs England
- 8:45 PM: Men’s Fours sectional play round 1- India vs Fiji
Weightlifting
- 2 PM: Women’s 76 kg – Punam Yadav
- 6:30 PM: Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur
- 11 PM: Weightlifting women’s 87 kg – Usha Bannur NK
Athletics
- 2:30 PM: Men’s long jump qualifying round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
- 3:30 PM: Women’s shot put qualifying round B – Manpreet Kaur
- 5:17 PM: Women’s 100m round 1 heat 5 – Dutee Chand
- 12:03 AM: Men’s high jump qualifying round – Tejaswin Shankar
- 12:52 AM: Women’s discus throw final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Swimming
- 3:04 PM: Men’s 200m backstroke heat 2- Srihari Natraj
- 4:10 PM: Men’s 1500m freestyle heat 1 – Advait Page
- 4:28 PM: Men’s 1500m freestyle heat 2 – Kushagra Rawat
- 11:43 PM: Men’s 200m backstroke final* – Srihari Natraj
Table Tennis
- 6 PM: Men’s team gold medal match – India vs Singapore
Hockey
- 6:30 PM: Women’s pool A – India vs England
Artistic Gymnastics
- 5:30 PM: Men’s vault final – Satyajit Mondal
- 6:35 PM: Men’s parallel bars finals – Saif Sadik Tamboli
Squash
- 8:30 PM: Women’s singles plate, Semi-final – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan)
- 9:15 PM: Men’s singles, Semi-final – Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll
Badminton
- 10 PM: Mixed team final – India vs Malaysia
Boxing
- 11:45 PM: Over 63.5 kg-67 kg (round of 16) – Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana)
*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION
