CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Indian Wrestlers Begin Campaign Today; Women's Hockey Team Faces Australia in Semi-final

On the seventh day, Murali Sreeshankar became only the fourth Indian to win a CWG medal in long jump. He clinched a silver with a best jump of 8.08m. Late into the night, Sudhir won a gold medal in para powerlifting.

Here’s the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 5 (All Timings in IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM (Saturday)

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama – 5:30 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday)

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM

Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM

Men’s Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM

Women’s Pair Semi-finals* – 4:30 PM

Men’s Fours Semi-finals* – 9 PM

Squash

Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho – 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey – 3:15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang – 3:15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee – 3:15 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan – 3:55 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin – 3:55 PM

Women’s doubles round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer – 4:30 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu – 5:05 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery – 5:45 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa – 5:45 PM

Women’s doubles round of 32: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow – 9:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD

Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik, Quarter-final vs Kelsey Barnes (England)

Women’s Freestyle 68kg, Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD

*Subject to Qualification

