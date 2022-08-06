CHANGE LANGUAGE
  CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 9: Indian Athletes Aim For Gold in Lawn Bowls And Wrestling in Birmingham

CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 9: Indian Athletes Aim For Gold in Lawn Bowls And Wrestling in Birmingham

CWG 2022 Updates From Day 9, August 6 (Saturday): Follow here all the latest updates, live commentary, results, pictures, videos and highlights from the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham

August 06, 2022, 14:05 IST
CWG 2022 Day 9 India Live Updates

Six Indian wrestlers were in action on Friday and each of them won a medal at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham. Saturday will see six more wrestlers take to the mat and hoping to add more medals to India's tally. Besides wrestling, Indian men's team will take on Northern Ireland in the gold medal clash with seven boxers, who have already assured themselves of at least a bronze each, hoping to make it to the final and fight for gold.

Aug 06, 2022 14:05 IST

CWG 2022 Table Tennis Live: Women's Doubles Round of 16 Clashes Underway

The two Indian matches in women’s doubles round of 16 are underway,. Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison are up against Welsh pair of Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang and Lara Whitto. On the other hand,  Manika Batra/Diya Parag are facing Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim of Mauritius.

Aug 06, 2022 13:40 IST

CWG Day 2022 Day 9: Table Tennis to Get Things Underway

So for the Indian contingent, table tennis will get the ball rolling today. At 2 pm (IST), two Indian teams will be in action in their respective women’s double round of 16 matches. Akula Sreeja will team up with Reeth Tennison to take on Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang and Lara Whitton. Manika Batra will join forces with Diya Parag Chitale against Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim.

Aug 06, 2022 13:37 IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the ninth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham. Six medals were added to India’s account yesterday and plenty more could be added today with a host of wrestlers and boxers among others in action.

at least a bronze each, hoping to make it to the final and fight for gold.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

And then two Indian teams will be competing in the semifinal clash of their respective events too. The men’s team is up against South Africa in the hockey last-four stage match while the women’s team will face England in cricket’s semis clash. A win for each will assure them a medal and a chance to claim gold later.

Then there’s plenty of action in table tennis, badminton and athletics as well.

Here’s the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 6 (All Timings in IST)

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

  • Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh – 2:50 pm
  • Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm
  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable – 4:20 pm
  • Women’s Tea 4x100m Relay round 1, Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi – 4:45 pm
  • Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala – 11:30 pm
  • Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable – 12:40 am

LAWN BOWLS

  • Men’s fours, final: India vs Northern Ireland – 4:30 pm

SQUASH

  • Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen – 5:15 pm
  • Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll – 6 pm

BADMINTON

  • Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh – 4:20 pm
  • Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour – 6 pm
  • Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty – 10 pm
  • Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges – 10 pm
  • Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter – 10:50 pm
  • Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Schueler/Nathan – 11:40 pm

BOXING

  • Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon – 3 pm
  • Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba – 3:30 pm
  • Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley – 7:15 pm
  • Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson – 8 pm
  • Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey – 11:30 pm
  • Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba – 12:45 pm
  • Super Heavyweight (over 92kg) semifinal: Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere – 1:30 am

CRICKET

  • Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England – 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

  • Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa – 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

  • Women’s doubles round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm
  • Women’s doubles round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim –  2 pm
  • Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong – 2:40 pm
  • Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker – 3:25 PM IST
  • Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford – 3:25 PM IST
  • Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng – 4:10 PM IST
  • Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu – 4:55 PM IST
  • Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee – 6 pm
  • Women’s doubles quarter-final* – 8:30 PM IST

PARA BADMINTON

  • Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle – 6:15 pm
  • Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey- 12:15 am
  • Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel vs Christina Ikpeoyi – 1 am

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

  • Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh
  • Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra vs Randhawa
  • Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag vs Montague
  • Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 1: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy
  • Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot vs Lemofack
  • Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen vs Ogbonna John
  • Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha
  • Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 2:Pooja Gehlot vs Ndolo
  • Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat vs Keshani

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

