CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 9: Indian Athletes Aim For Gold in Lawn Bowls And Wrestling in Birmingham

CWG 2022 Day 9 India Live Updates And Latest Results: Six Indian wrestlers were in action on Friday and each of them won a medal at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham. Saturday will see six more wrestlers take to the mat and hoping to add more medals to India’s tally. Besides wrestling, Indian men’s team will take on Northern Ireland in the gold medal clash with seven boxers, who have already assured themselves of Read More
The two Indian matches in women’s doubles round of 16 are underway,. Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison are up against Welsh pair of Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang and Lara Whitto. On the other hand, Manika Batra/Diya Parag are facing Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim of Mauritius.
So for the Indian contingent, table tennis will get the ball rolling today. At 2 pm (IST), two Indian teams will be in action in their respective women’s double round of 16 matches. Akula Sreeja will team up with Reeth Tennison to take on Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang and Lara Whitton. Manika Batra will join forces with Diya Parag Chitale against Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the ninth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham. Six medals were added to India’s account yesterday and plenty more could be added today with a host of wrestlers and boxers among others in action.
And then two Indian teams will be competing in the semifinal clash of their respective events too. The men’s team is up against South Africa in the hockey last-four stage match while the women’s team will face England in cricket’s semis clash. A win for each will assure them a medal and a chance to claim gold later.
Then there’s plenty of action in table tennis, badminton and athletics as well.
Here’s the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 6 (All Timings in IST)
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS
LAWN BOWLS
SQUASH
BADMINTON
BOXING
CRICKET
HOCKEY
TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS
PARA BADMINTON
WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)
*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION
