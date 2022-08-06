CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 9: Indian Athletes Aim For Gold in Lawn Bowls And Wrestling in Birmingham

Read more

And then two Indian teams will be competing in the semifinal clash of their respective events too. The men’s team is up against South Africa in the hockey last-four stage match while the women’s team will face England in cricket’s semis clash. A win for each will assure them a medal and a chance to claim gold later.

Then there’s plenty of action in table tennis, badminton and athletics as well.

Here’s the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 6 (All Timings in IST)

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh – 2:50 pm

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable – 4:20 pm

Women’s Tea 4x100m Relay round 1, Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi – 4:45 pm

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala – 11:30 pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable – 12:40 am

LAWN BOWLS

Men’s fours, final: India vs Northern Ireland – 4:30 pm

SQUASH

Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen – 5:15 pm

Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll – 6 pm

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh – 4:20 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour – 6 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty – 10 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges – 10 pm

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter – 10:50 pm

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Schueler/Nathan – 11:40 pm

BOXING

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon – 3 pm

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba – 3:30 pm

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley – 7:15 pm

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson – 8 pm

Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey – 11:30 pm

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba – 12:45 pm

Super Heavyweight (over 92kg) semifinal: Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere – 1:30 am

CRICKET

Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England – 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa – 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women’s doubles round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm

Women’s doubles round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim – 2 pm

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong – 2:40 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker – 3:25 PM IST

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford – 3:25 PM IST

Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng – 4:10 PM IST

Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu – 4:55 PM IST

Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee – 6 pm

Women’s doubles quarter-final* – 8:30 PM IST

PARA BADMINTON

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle – 6:15 pm

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey- 12:15 am

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel vs Christina Ikpeoyi – 1 am

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra vs Randhawa

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag vs Montague

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 1: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot vs Lemofack

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen vs Ogbonna John

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System match 2:Pooja Gehlot vs Ndolo

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat vs Keshani

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

