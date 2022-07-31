CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: India Face Pakistan in Blockbuster Clash as Weightlifters Aim to Continue Medal Rush

Read more

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Gururaja bagged bronze while late in the day, Bindyarani Devi capped off a superb day with a silver medal as well and made it four medals for India.

Here’s a brief recap of the Day 2

Sargar set the ball rolling for India by winning the country’s first medal of Birmingham 2022 — a silver medal in Men’s 55kg weightlifting and Karnataka’s Gururaja Poojary claimed bronze in Men’s 61kg in the morning session.

Golden girl Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist, then stepped up to the rostrum to win the country’s first gold medal of this edition as she came up with a brilliant performance to top the field by a distance in the Women’s 49kg division with a Games Record to boot as India made a strong start in Birmingham. A former World Champion in 49kg, Mirabai easily retained the gold medal she won in Gold Coast in 2018.

There could easily have been two gold medals for India on Saturday but Sanket Sargar was thwarted by an injury during the clean and jerk section of the Men’s 55kg competition and lost out on the yellow metal by just one kg.

As he lifted 139 kg in his second attempt in the clean and jerk section of the men’s 55kg, Sargar clearly heard something snap in his arm. He could not complete the lift as pain shot through his arm to the entire body.

The 22-year-old Sargar from the Sangli district of Maharashtra lifted an aggregate of 248 kg but was pipped to the post by Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq bin Kasdan,

Gururaja claimed India’s second medal of the day when he came up with his best attempts in a new weight class to bag a bronze medal. The 27-year-old Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) in India Air Force got married in May 2021 but decided to leave his wife with his parents in Karnataka so that he can concentrate on his career.

Bindyarani, 23, 86kg in the snatch event to finish third in the round. And then she scripted CWG record with a 116kg lift in clean and jerk round – her personal best as well. With a total lift of 202kg, she clinched silver medal.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here