Read more

Srihari Natraj who has made it to the final of men’s 50m backstrokes. Two weightlifters will feature for India on August one while three boxers will enter the ring with Amit Phangal opening his campaign. Judo also begins today with four Indians taking to the mat – including Sushila Devi Likabam.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Here’s India’s full schedule at CWG 2022 for August 1 (All Timings in IST)

* denotes Subject to qualification

Swimming:

Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3:51 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke final – Srihari Natraj (1:07 am on Tuesday)

Men’s 100m butterfly semifinal – Sajan Prakash (12:27 am on Tuesday)*

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 – Suyash Jadhav (12:46 am on Tuesday)

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 – Niranjan Mukundan (12:46 am on Tuesday)

Table Tennis:

Men’s team semifinal vs Nigeria (11:30 pm)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women’s Keiren first round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6:32 pm)

Men’s 40km points race qualifying – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6:52 pm)

Women’s Keirin – first round repechage (7:43 pm)*

Men’s 1000m time trial finals – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 pm)

Women’s Keirin second round (9:17pm)*

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Women’s Keirin final (9:52pm)*

Men’s 40km points race final (10:12 pm)*

Hockey:

Men’s Pool B – India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women’s 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women’s 48kg quarter-finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women’s singles plate quarterfinals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 pm)

Women’s singles quarterfinal – Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Men’s singles quarterfinal – Sourav Ghosal (6:45 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s four semifinals: 7:30 pm

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here