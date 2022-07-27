Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain extended her gratitude to Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, and Sports Authority of India (SAI) , a day after making serious allegations amounting to mental harassment.

truly thank@ianuragthakur sir and @IndiaSports, and @Media_SAI for the prompt and

rapid action to Include my

Coach Sandhya Gurung's

name in CWG acred.also grateful for SAl for

constant support for my

training since my youth.

Thank you once again to all

who have truly helped me — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) July 26, 2022

In her tweet on Tuesday, she stated that her training was becoming extremely difficult as her coaches, who helped her win the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, were removed without any explanations. She stated that Sandhya Gurung, her coach was denied entry at Commonwealth Games village and subsequently, her training stopped just eight days before the start of the games.

However, Indian Olympic Association and Sports Ministry took a quick note of the issue and helped Gurung in getting the accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The issue got resolved on Tuesday itself and Lovlina also resumed her training in the games village.

After Olympic medalist’s allegations, Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General Boxing Federation of India said, “There was definitely tension among the sport fraternity, organizers and the enthusiasts after the tweet from Lovlina Bora. As per games protocol only 33% as support staff including coach, trainer, doctor and masseur are allowed. As we have 12 players so we are allowed to take 4 members as support staff. Lovlina’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung was with her in Ireland however she did not have the accreditation to enter the games village. Now with the intervention of the ministry and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this issue have been resolved. We were planning to include Sandhya Gurung in the four member staff and was evolving a strategy for the same and then this tweet happened.”

On tuesday, Lovlina expressed her frustration on twitter, highlighting obstacles in her training process along with mental harassment and internal politics related to her coaches.

Earlier the decorated pugilist wanted her personal coach Amey Kolekar with her during the CWG, but he did not feature in the long list. Then, when she reached at the Games village, her personal coach Gurung didn’t receive the accreditation. This added more to her anger and that’s what she expressed through her tweet.

The Olympian wrote, “Today, with great regret, I am informing that I am constantly being harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The continuous ousting of my coaches, who had helped me win the Olympics medal, is affecting my training process and competition.”

She continued, “One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurung ji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to plead thousand times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. Currently, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still has not received the entry, and my training has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India.”

The boxer added, “Even after requesting so much, this still happened, and this has caused me immense mental harassment. I am unable to understand how I will focus on my game if this prevails. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the last World Championships. I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances.”

She concluded, “I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country.”

