CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Thanks SAI, Gives Major Update on Weightlifter Sanket Sargar's Elbow Injury

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar, India’s first medallist at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, underwent successful elbow surgery in London on Sunday. The 21-year-old suffered a UCL injury on way to securing a silver in the 55kg category.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for the elbow surgery of Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar in the United Kingdom. He was given immediate medical attention and doctors in the UK advised him of surgery. The Indian government decided to bear the cost of the surgery of the young athlete and today sanctioned the entire cost of the operation, amounting to 30 lakhs.

The athlete is stable now and recovering in hospital in the UK. Olympic silver medalist and CWG2020 gold medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu took to Twitter to thank the government and the weightlifting federation for this support.

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the first gold medal in the ongoing Games, took to Twitter on Sunday and provided the information on Sanket’s surgery. She thanked the Sports Authority of India for taking immediate action on the Maharashtra weightlifter’s treatment.

“I would like to thank Govt. @Media_SAI , TOPS for getting the elbow surgery done for our silver medalist Sanket Sargar in London. He got injured during his competition at CWG. On the request of Weightlifting Federation, govt. immediately released funds and got his surgery done,” Chanu tweeted.

I would like to thank Govt. @Media_SAI , TOPS for getting the elbow surgery done for our silver medalist Sanket Sargar in London. He got injured during his competition at CWG. On the request of Weightlifting Federation, govt. immediately released funds and got his surgery done. pic.twitter.com/wXLrBbGyhC — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 7, 2022

Sanket lifted a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk) to secure the medal. He made three clean attempts in the snatch, lifting 107kg, 111kg, and 113kg respectively. He had a neck-to-neck fight with Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia, who took away the gold medal.

He then set the bar by lifting a total of 248kg which resulted in a nasty elbow injury.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Sanket would stay back in the United Kingdom for the treatment of his injured elbow.

“There were two options with Sanket. To take him back to India or treat him here. After an initial assessment, we thought it is best we treat him in the UK itself. We are chatting with elbow injury experts and the government has okayed his treatment,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

An Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) tear takes at least three months to heal. Sanket had come to the medal ceremony with his right arm wrapped.

(With PTI Inputs)

