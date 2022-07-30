CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold - Everything You Need to Know About Weightlifter

Mirabai Chanu won the Gold medal in the 49 Kg women’s weightlifting event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday. She also produced her personal best to break the CWG record with a total aggregate of 201kg (snatch – 88kg; clean and jerk – 113 kg).

The previous Games record, in fact, was held by Chanu herself courtesy a 191kg lift which brought her the 48kg gold medal at Gold Coast 2018. It was Chanu’s third successive medal at the Commonwealth Games. She finished with silver at Glasgow 2014 and won gold at Gold Coast 2018.

The 27-year-old from Imphal, Manipur had made the country proud at 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year as she won the silver medal.

It was six years ago that she experienced how the pressure of the Olympics can bog you down no matter how much you prepare for it. At the Rio Games, she was not only expected to put up a credible show but also bring home a medal. The then 21-year-old Chanu could only lift once out of her six attempts in the 48 kg category and became one of the two lifters in a field of 12 to have not finished her event.

Fast forward to 2021 and Chanu started as one of the strong medal contenders in her event and started strong, setting the pace with lifts of 84 and 87. In clean and jerk she went past 110 and 115 with ease. And with a total lift of 202 kg, she etched her name in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the superstar weightlifter –

Full Name: Miss Saikhom Mirabai Chanu





Father’s Name : Shri Saikhom Kriti Meetei





Date of Birth: 01.03.1994 4.





Educational Qualification: BA (Graduate)





Appointment : 31.08.2015 as Sr.Ticket Collector, under Lumding Division/NFR





Present Designation : OSD (Sports) under PCPO since April 2018





Event: Weightlifting





Weight category: 49kg





Family: Mother, Father, two brothers & three sisters

