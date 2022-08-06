CWG 2022: Mohit Grewal Picks up 125 Kg Wrestling Bronze in Birmingham

Mohit Grewal, India’s representative in the 125 Kg wrestling event came away with a bronze medal finish as he got the better of Aaron Johnson of Jamaica.

Grewal ensured a medal for the nation with a victory by pinfall in the bronze medal bout.

Indian wrestler Mohit Grewal opened his campaign in Birmingham as he picked up a victory over Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus in the quarter-final of the 125 Kg wrestling event in Birmingham on Friday.

The 22-year-old wrestler from Haryana’s famous Bhiwani district renowned for producing top-quality wrestlers for the nation picked up his opening win at the CWG 2022 against Kaouslidis.

Grewal beat the man from Cyprus by virtue of technical superiority in a fixture in which he managed to score 10 points and conceded just a solitary point to book his place in the subsequent round.

In the semi-final of the event, Grewal came up against a Canadian wrestler with Indian origins in the form of Amarveer Dhesi.

Grewal got off to a good start as he claimed the first points of the semi-final event. But his fortunes changed when Dhesi came into his own and registered multiple points to run away with the lead before Grewal writhed in pain as a result of twisting his ankle.

At the end of the encounter, Deshi came out victorious with a score of 12-2 going in his favour as he took the win by points.

