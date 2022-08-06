CWG 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu Among Those Celebrating Avinash Sable's Silver Medal on Twitter

Avinash Sable secured another Medal for India, making it their 26th in total, by scoring Silver in the Men’s 3000-metre Steeplechase event.

Naturally, there were quite a lot of messages and reactions on social media, celebrating this achievement, here’s a sneak peek at some of the messages from Twitter:

Indian President Droupadi Murmu shared words of praise on Twitter “Congratulations to Avinash Sable for winning silver at Steeplechase in #CommonwealthGames. You have been consistently raising your level of performance which is an inspiring aspect of your success. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a recent interaction between Silver medalist Avinash Sable and himself

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, also took to Twitter, sharing his congratulatory message "What an amazing race Avinash Sable! Clinching a silver in Steeplechase at #CWG2022 with a personal best timing and a national record is a matter of pride! We watched your amazing triumph and held our breath till the finish line! Congratulations!" SILVER FOR SABLE@avinash3000m

