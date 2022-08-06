CWG 2022: Pooja Gehlot Wins Bronze in Women's Wrestling Freestyle 50Kg

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot clinched bronze in the Women’s Freestyle 50 kg at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday. She beat Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2.

Pooja started her campaign against Scotland’s Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio 12-2 in her first Group A match and then Cameroon’s Rebecca Ndoto Mumbo forfeited the bout. In the quarters, She lost to Madison Parks of Canada.

Pooja wrestler had won Silver at the 2019 U23 World Wrestling Championships in the 53 kg category, becoming only the second Indian woman to win a silver medal in that event. Gehlot participated in this championship after a two year break because of a shoulder injury.

She was born on 15 March 1997 in Delhi. Her uncle Dharamveer Singh was a wrestler, however, her father Vijender Singh was opposed to her wrestling and Gehlot started playing volleyball. She went up to play at the junior national level in volleyball.

Pooja got inspired after Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat from Haryana won medals for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The Phogat sisters’ success inspired her to switch to wrestling. She began training professionally in 2014. She won the national junior wrestling championship in 2016 in the 48 kg weight category.

Earlier on Friday, Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik came up with authoritative wins as upcoming star Deepak Punia added a third gold to India’s medal tally. Anshu Malik lost in the final while Mohit Grewal and Divya Kakran bagged a bronze each as India came off the wrestling mat on Friday with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals

