CWG 2022: Pooja Sihag Claims Wrestling Bronze in Women's 76 Kg Category

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag added to India’s burgeoning medal tally at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday with her bronze medal in the women’s 76 Kg category.

Sihag beat her opponent, Naomi De Bruine of Australia, in the bronze medal bout via technical superiority as she raced to a 10-0 lead.

Sihag started her CWG campaign in England with her opening bout triumph in the 76 Kg category as she claimed a victory by points over New Zealand’s Michelle Montague.

The Indian grappler outdid her opponent with a total score of 5-3, with four of her points coming from the second period of action, which aided her surge into the semi-final of the event.

But, in the final four, her luck changed as she lost out on a place in the gold medal bout after her loss to Canadian wrestler Justina Di Stasio.

Di Stasio got the better of Sihag by virtue of points as she racked up six points while restricting the Indian from opening her account.

