CWG 2022: Poverty No Barrier to Dream- New Golden Boy of Bengal Achinta Sheuli is the Instance

On Sunday, 20years old Achinta Sheuli joined his idol Mirabai Chanu (gold, women’s 49kg) and his fellow teammate and a close friend, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold, men’s 67kg), on top of the podium by winning the third gold medal in Weight-lifting in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Bengal weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won the gold medal in the men’s 73 kg weightlifting category. Achinta lifted 143 kg in the snatch category. He lifted 170 kg weight in the clean and jerk category and established a new history for the country. Besides that, he also won a gold medal lifting a total weight of 313 kg.

CWG 2022|FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

But his road was never rose-bedded; Achinta has come up from a very low middle-class family. His father used to drive a rickshaw. As his earnings were not enough to run a family, the rest of the family also had to work hard. They used to do embroidery and add lace to the sarees. Achinta’s father died when he was only 8 years old since then life become more unpredictable.

Achinta is a boy from a village in Howrah, who joined the local gym there at the age of 12. His love for weightlifting came from his grandfather, who was a weightlifter but couldn’t continue with his dream because of his poverty. Achinta’s coming into this game is sudden One day while flying a kite in the neighbourhood, he cut the kite and fell in front of the gym, and then he saw his grandfather there along with many others. After he joined the gym, working out was hard but arranging three meals a day was even harder.

Achinta has already won silver at the 2015 Youth Commonwealth Games in India, silver at the 2017 Youth World Championships, gold medal in the junior category in 2019, silver at the World Junior Championships in 2021 and double gold medals in the junior and senior categories. And this time, making his mother and elder brother proud again, he bagged gold in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The new golden boy of Bengal dedicated his victory to his brother and coach. Aloke Sheuli, the elder brother of Achinta used to lift weights but, he sacrificed his own dream for Achinta’s career.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here