CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh Lead India at Birmingham Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Double Olympic medallist badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh led India out as flagbearers for the athletes’ parade for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games was held amid much fanfare and in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators, showcasing the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the UK.

Drummer-percussionist Abraham Paddy Tetteh started things off at the Alexander Stadium, and then, Indian classical vocalist and composer Ranjana Ghatak took the lead, the section intended to showcase the diversity of the city.

The two-hour programme during which the organisers put up a carnival-like display that boasted Birmingham’s impressive inventions, buttons, car horns, celluloid film and printing press, paid tributes to the working class at the Alexander Stadium through a raging bull, 10 metres high and built over five months, pulled in by female chain makers who would work long hours in hot and cramped outhouses to make small chains back in the 19th century.

Then to represent the victory of the working classes, the bull shed its armour to symbolise the famous strikes of 1910 when female chain makers went on strike for better conditions — and after 10 weeks they won, earning a new minimum wage that doubled their earnings. The collapsing bull represents the victory of the working classes over their employers.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai welcomed the participants to Birmingham, the place she took refuge after being shot by the Taliban in Pakistan.

“Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders. The young athletes who will compete over the next two weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the commonwealth. Our shared hope for the future, a future where every child can go to school, where women can fully participate in society, where families can live in peace and in dignity. Over the next few weeks as we watch incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games remember every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams. It is now my honour to say, welcome to Birmingham,” she said.

The magnificent Bards of Brum represent some of the city’s most famous exports: William Shakespeare, composer Edward Elgar, the inventor of the modern dictionary Samuel Johnson and the 18th-century Lunar Society, the forefathers of modern Birmingham.

Returning to the city where their four-decade career began, British music icon Duran Duran joined forces to create the finale to the ceremony’s stunning musical offer, featuring some of the city’s most celebrated artists and promoting its emerging talent on a global stage, from Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness.

And with this soundtrack captivating attention, the athletes paraded into the stadium, with Australia, the previous hosts of the Games back in 2018, who have brought their largest-ever team to the Games.

The teams entered the stadium representing their respective continents and with neighbouring countries giving them company instead of being paraded in alphabetical order.

The rest of the nations from Oceania have appeared, including the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Norfolk Island, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and New Zealand.

They were followed by countries and territories from Africa and Asia.

The Prince of Wales received the Queen’s baton and read out the message by the Queen.

The Games, set to be the biggest and most expensive sporting event in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics, have had to deal with the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes almost 10 years to the day since the much-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London Games.

The opening act marked the beginning of 11 days of sporting action in the city, with 19 events over 15 venues in the West Midlands. Seven of those events will be contested in Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city with a population of 1.15 million.

More than 5000 athletes from 72 countries will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

The UK is hosting the mega event for the third time in the last 20 years with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) unable to attract new bidders out of the 56 countries that make up the sporting body due to cost constraints.

Having stepped up to host the Games after South African city Durban pulled out because of financial constraints, the organisers went ahead without any change in the original schedule at a time when both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this year’s Asian Games were postponed by a year owing to COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)

