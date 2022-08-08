The Indian duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty added another gold to India’s medals tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham. The shuttlers joined forces to defeat the English pair of Ben Lane & Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13 in straight sets to clinch the badminton men’s doubles gold on Monday.

CWG 2022 Men’s Doubles Badminton Gold Medal Match Highlights

Rankireddy and Shetty went into action after the likes of PV Sindhu and Lakhsya Sen had already taken golds in women’s and men’s singles final, respectively. The Indian badminton duo looked extremely confident right from the beginning as they won the first of three games 21-15.

However, Rankireddy and Shetty faced a tough challenge from the English duo in the 2nd game which lasted 20 minutes. All four fought tooth and nail for the prestigious gold medal, but at last, the Indian pair crossed the finished line in a dominating fashion. Lane and Vendy lost the 2nd game by a margin of 21-13 despite levelling the scores on multiple occasions during game no. 2.

Earlier, on Sunday, Rankireddy and Shetty produced a dominant show in the semi-finals against Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Kian Meng Tan to seal a place in the final. The star Indian duo were too good for the Malaysian pair to assure at least a silver for themselves in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They started the match on a dominant note and didn’t give any chance to the Malaysian shuttlers in the first game and claimed it 21-6. While Peng and Kian tried to fight back in the second game but it wasn’t enough as they lost it that too by 15-21.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Satwik and Chirag, ranked 7th in the world, prevailed 21-19 21-11 over Australia’s Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang.

