India’s leading squash player Saurav Ghosal clinched Bronze in the men’s singles at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The number one ranked Indian defeated James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win India’s first bronze in squash singles at CWG ever since th sport was added in 1998.

Saurav Ghosal was dominating fro the word go as he took charge of the match with quick movements and powerful shots down the line. He made sure he did not make the same mistakes from his semi-final defeat in the third-fourth place match.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Ghosal, ranked world number 15, defeated Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the first round, beat David Baillargeon of Canada 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round. In the quarter-final, he recovered from a defeat in the second set to see off Scotland’s Greg Lobbon 11-5 8-11 11-7 11-3.

But in the semi-final, he had lost to New Zealand’s Paul Coll 9-11, 4-11, 1-11.

Ghosal, aged 35, from Kolkata became the first Indian player to claim a place in the world’s top 10 during the 2018-19 campaign.

James Willstrop’s late father the legendary Malcom Willstrop used to be Saurav’s coach.

India’s Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women’s squash single plate final at the CWG 2022 on Wednesday. Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

The mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals. The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka’s Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11 11-4 11-3. The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game.

India have already won one bronze in weightlifting on Day 6 of 2022 CWG, with Lovepreet Singh Men’s 109kg lifting a total of 355kg – 163kg in snatch, 192kg in clean and jerk.

India’s medal tally is now 14 – five gold, four silver and five bronze.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here